Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly facing a new lawsuit after being alleged of sexually assaulting and strangling former “America’s Next Top Model” contest Jenifer An in 2010, according to a legal filing made in New York federal court on Friday (Nov. 22).

Rolling Stone reported, “Kanye West allegedly choked a model with both hands and subjected her to ‘pornographic gagging’ as she gasped for air on the set of a La Roux music video being filmed at Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel in 2010.”

The lawsuit claimed, “On camera, defendant West began to choke plaintiff with one hand. He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands. He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her.” An says West used his fingers “to emulate forced oral sex” as he allegedly screamed, “This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso.”

To date, Ye has not yet responded to these claims from An’s team. Universal Music Group is cited as a co-defendant on the case because they did not further investigate the shoot after An’s team reached out to share her experience.

Ye’s porn fascination has been heavily documented over the years. On his popular song, “I Love It” with Lil Pump he raps, “I'm a sick f**k, I'm inappropriate/ I like hearin' stories, I like that h* s**t/ I wanna hear mo' s**t, I like the h* s**t/ Send me some mo' s**t, you triflin' h* b**ch.”

One fan responded to post from The Shade Room saying, “Why not walk out and leave if you’re uncomfortable?” Another user explained, “It's crazy how women will sue but not press criminal charges.”

The VULTURES 1 rapper is no stranger to lawsuits. Recently, USA TODAY asserted, “Murphy Aficionado accuses Ye of creating a hostile work environment, alleging discrimination, retaliation, labor code violations, unpaid wages and wrongful termination. Ye's company, Yeezy, and his reportedly shuttered private school Donda Academy were also listed as defendants in the case.”

While some fans believe these recent lawsuits are an attempt to defame West’s name, others believe he is finally being held to fire after getting away with negative behavior for years. West has also been teasing his newest solo album, BULLY, on social media. His previous projects have boasted features from Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Quavo and many more. See a snippet from his Instagram below.