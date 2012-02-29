Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Libras are known for being kind, great at smoothing things over, and often some of the most outgoing people you’ll ever meet. Represented by the scales, the seventh zodiac sign is ruled by the planet Venus, which governs love and beauty.

When it comes to R&B, Libras know how to work their magic, whether through serenading a crowd or drawing listeners in with every love scenario possible. Throughout his career, Usher has done a combination of both. The “Climax” hitmaker’s Las Vegas residency drew fellow celebrities across the globe, while albums like My Way and Hard II Love cemented his status as one of the genre’s favorites.

Rap-Up put together a list of six Libra singers who you probably know from topping the charts or lending their vocals, each celebrating birthdays between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22. Check them out below.

1. Usher

Born on Oct. 14, 1978, Usher is the definition of a Libra: charming, romantic and full of artistic energy. Before selling out arenas and dominating the charts with “Yeah!” and “My Boo,” the iconic singer got his start early by signing with Babyface and L.A. Reid's LaFace Records. In 1994, the label distributed his self-titled debut album, and a decade later, Usher released Confessions, which was RIAA-certified platinum 14 times and remains as one of his highest-selling albums.

In recent years, the Grammy Award winner has consistently proven himself to be the people’s champ. In 2023, he wrapped up 100 shows of his "My Way: The Vegas Residency," and the next year, he headlined the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Notably, Usher’s ninth studio album, COMING HOME, dropped just in time for the big game.

2. Queen Naija

Though often overlooked musically, Queen Naija’s talent speaks for itself. The Michigan native's first break came in 2024 as a contestant on "American Idol." Her YouTube channel later raked in millions of views, which virtually launched her to stardom. By 2017, she dropped “Medicine” and “Karma,” both of which appeared on her debut self-titled EP. Since then, the songstress — born on Oct. 17, 1995 — cemented her place in the genre with projects like missunderstood and After the Butterflies.

3. Joy Crookes

London-born Joy Crookes, born on Oct. 9, 1998, rose to fame with “Mother May I Sleep With Danger?” The record, whose “A COLORS SHOW” performance sits at over 13 million views on YouTube, appeared on her first EP, Influence. Over the course of her next few projects, Crookes has graced fans with love anthems such as “Don’t Let Me Down (Demo),” “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now,” “No Hands” and the emotion-drenched “Since I Left You (Demo),” among others.

During a sit-down with Notion, the Skin artist was asked about being a Libra. She shrugged off the zodiac sign’s typical traits: “No idea. I feel like whenever you read those ‘trait’ websites, you can fit into any of them.”

4. Jamila Woods

Libras are often pulled toward the spotlight, and Jamila Woods is no different. Many Hip Hop fans likely know her from the Chance the Rapper-led “Sunday Candy,” but the Chicago-born songstress’ solo catalog is just as impressive. She’s released albums like HEAVN and Water Made Us, the latter of which housed fan favorites such as “Practice” and “I Miss All My Exes.” She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 6.

In 2023’s “libra intuition” interlude, Woods leaned into her sign’s typical indecisiveness, humorously half-chanting, half-singing, “Don’t ask me ‘cause I don’t know / Which way to go?”

5. Ne-Yo

As an Oct. 18 Libra, Ne-Yo released his fourth album, Libra Scale, back in 2010, so he’s no stranger to the duality of his sign. With “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” “Because Of You” and tons of other hits under his belt, the 2000s R&B heavyweight seemingly doesn’t get enough praise despite his contributions to the genre. His most recent body of work, 2022’s Self Explanatory, notably contained collaborations with Yung Bleu, Trippie Redd and Jeremih.

6. Nija

Nija, born on Oct. 20, 1997, is widely recognized for her songwriting skills, having worked with mega stars like Beyoncé (“COZY”), Cardi B (“I Do” and “Ring”) and Summer Walker (“Like It” and “Throw It Away”). In 2022, she dropped her solo debut, Don't Say I Didn't Warn You. The 10-song effort housed standout cuts like her drill-inspired “Ease My Mind (Come Over)” as well as “Not One Of Them.”