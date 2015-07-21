Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Anna Webber / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla, Meek Mill, Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia’s Mann in Fairmount Park this spring. On Monday (Feb. 17), event organizers unveiled the eagerly awaited bill of performers, which will see D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto and KAYTRANADA taking the stage from May 31 to June 1.

Additional artists on the bill include Kur, Elmiene, Lay Banks, Jermaine Dolly, Laila!, Funk Flex and Peyton, among others. Jeezy is also set to celebrate 20 years of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, while Black Thought, 2 Chainz and Pusha T will join J.Period for the return of his “Live Mixtape” series.

The presale is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (Feb. 18) at 10 p.m. ET, with tickets being up for grabs to the public on Friday (Feb. 20) at the same time. Peep the full lineup below, along with some of the artists we’re most excited to see hit the stage.

GloRilla

Roots Picnic will come just a few months after GloRilla wraps up “The Glorious Tour,” so hopefully, she’ll still have some energy left in the tank. We’re especially looking forward to seeing her tear through “TGIF” and “WHACHU KNOW ABOUT ME” and maybe, just maybe, she’ll bring out Latto for “PROCEDURE.” Given how much she's been in the gym lately, there’s no doubt she’ll deliver a high-energy set.

Latto

Sugar Honey Iced Tea further cemented Latto’s place in Hip Hop, with records like “Brokey,” “Blick Sum” and “There She Go” being among the many standout cuts. If her set at last year’s ONE MusicFest was any sign of what she’s bringing to festivals in 2025, fans are in for a treat.

Meek Mill

It’s been a minute since Meek Mill’s name was in the headlines strictly for music, but make no mistake, his latest drops have been straight heat. He closed out 2024 with two EPs, WHO DECIDES WAR and HEATHENISM, plus a steady stream of singles as a newly independent artist. With classics like “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” and “Amen” in his back pocket, the Philly rapper's hometown set should be one to watch.

Tems

Tems is still riding high off the release of her debut LP, Born in the Wild, which, for the record, teased a deluxe. Whether that actually happens is anyone’s guess, but one thing’s for sure: she knows how to put on a show. “Burning” and “Love Me JeJe” have been in heavy rotation, but don’t be surprised if she throws it back to early favorites like “Higher” and “Damages.”

Laila!

Laila! practically became a star overnight with “Not My Problem,” and the Cash Cobain-assisted remix, which featured the likes of Big Sean, Anycia and Fabolous, only adding to the hype. Fortunately, the artist — who is also the daughter of the legendary Mos Def — has already proven she’s more than a one-hit wonder with her debut LP, Gap Year! The 17-track project included “Want 2,” “Flyer Than U” and “Coupé DeVille,” all of which we’re hoping to see her perform live.

Kur

Though he’s not a newcomer by any means, Kur has been steadily bubbling under in the City of Brotherly Love for years. His latest project, THURL, boasted a lone guest appearance from Meek Mill on “Confidence Level,” alongside standout tracks like “123” and “Lil Bro.” For those who enjoy street rap, Kur is definitely a solid addition to Roots Picnic’s lineup.

Lay Bankz

Arguably one of the most exciting picks from the 2024 XXL Freshman Class, Lay Bankz is another Philly star who deserves way more credit. Most people know her for the TikTok-viral “Tell Ur Girlfriend” and “Ick,” but her debut album, After 7, gives a much fuller picture of what she’s really capable of.