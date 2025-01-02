Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is on fire right now, following her 2024 campaign with her string of hit records like “Yeah, Glo!,” “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B and “TGIF.” As of late, she’s been documenting her time in the gym ahead of her upcoming headlining tour.

Friday evening (Jan. 31), the Memphis-bred bar spitter decided to get her fans in on the fun by sharing a new 30-day fast/fitness plan that is intended to help prepare everyone for the year. In a new post, she claimed, “Going on a 30 day fast before tour. Any GloRidaz wanna do it [with] me here’s what it consists of. LETS LOCK IN [and] GLO UP.”

The wellness plan is focused on discipline, including “no sex,” “no clubbing” and visiting the gym at least “3x a week.” She also is encouraging fans to read one book during the month and to abstain from drinking anything other than water. While the challenge may be tough, she believes it will be worth it for those who decide to join.

One fan responded, “Supporting you from afar baby this a lil too grown for me.” Another user explained, “No sex?!? During the month of Valentine’s Day?!? Ummm I [don’t know].” Someone else stated, “If we [are going] do it [though], can you tour in New Orleans for Mardi Gras on the 7th? We can shake a**, get beads and a daiquiri as a treat.”

While GloRilla is known for her fiery lyrics, she is adamant about staying single in this season of her life. Even with public suitors like Bossman Dlow and Yungeen Ace, she recently stated, “I ain’t got no n**ga because I’m such a real n**ga myself, and you n**gas be b**ches.” The apparent success of her efforts is evidenced by her nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Press play on her newest single “Redbone” with Lil Baby below!