Fall came in strong, thanks to the Virgo and Libra seasons — both of which collectively boast a stacked roster of celebrities like Usher, Queen Naija and Beyoncé, among others. However, on Oct. 22, the Sun moved into Scorpio and will stay there until Nov. 21. Fittingly represented by the scorpion, the eighth zodiac possesses all the classic water sign traits: passion, persistence, loyalty and unshakable determination.

In terms of Hip Hop, artists like Drake and Future help the sign shine in all its glory. Over in R&B, Scorpio houses vocal powerhouses like Grammy Award-winner SZA and Frank Ocean, who maintains a massive cultural presence despite a nearly eight-year-long hiatus since Blonde. Below, Rap-Up compiled a list of Scorpio singers that everyone should know about, including Mariah the Scientist, Miguel and more.

1. SZA

There are few artists whose talent matches that of SZA. In 2012, the songstress released her debut EP, See.SZA.Run, before signing to Top Dawg Entertainment the following year. Among her most beloved projects, CTRL and SOS stand tall, as they dominated the Billboard 200 charts for years after their release. The first-mentioned project houses contemporary R&B classics like “Love Galore,” “The Weekend” and “Drew Barrymore.” Born on Nov. 8, 1989, SZA has also worked with Drake, Future and ScHoolboy Q.

2. Frank Ocean

Ocean’s life and career are wrapped in mystery, and maybe it’s for the best. Born on Oct. 28, 1987, the California native started off as a songwriter, collaborating with artists like John Legend (“Quickly”), Brandy (“1st & Love”) and Justin Bieber (“Bigger”) before becoming an artist himself. Spending time with Odd Future, Ocean went on to create some of his most memorable work, including nostalgia, ULTRA, channel ORANGE — which features “Thinkin Bout You” — and Blonde.

3. Ciara

From early works like “Goodies” and “Promise” to the Nicki Minaj-assisted “I’m Out,” Ciara’s artistry is unmistakable. Born on Oct. 25, 1985, the Texas native has gone platinum more times than you can count. Beyond music, the CiCi artist wears many hats — she’s an actress, a mom of four and the head of her own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, which distributed her seventh album, Beauty Marks.

4. Ella Mai

Ella Mai’s rise to stardom interestingly began with an audition on Season 11 of “X Factor UK” as part of the trio Arize. Born on Nov. 3, 1994, she spent her early years in England before moving to New York City at age 12. Between 2015 and 2017, the “Trip” singer released four EPs: Troubled, Time, CHANGE and READY. Just a year later, her self-titled debut album arrived with the fan-favorite “Boo’d Up.” Since then, Mai has shared her sophomore effort, 2022’s Heart On My Sleeve, and welcomed a child with NBA champion Jayson Tatum.

5. WILLOW

Growing up with two entertainment icons as parents, WILLOW wasted no time introducing the world to her music prowess, thanks to 2010’s “Whip My Hair.” The record, which was released via JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, fell just one spot short of a Top 10 debut on the Hot 100 chart. Though, just like her brother, Jaden, WILLOW has evolved several times over. 2015’s ARDIPITHECUS housed the viral “Wait a Minute!” while subsequent albums like lately I feel EVERYTHING, ˂COPINGMECHANISM˃ and empathogen catapulted the Scorpio singer — born on Oct. 31, 2000 — to becoming a household name in alternative music.

6. Omarion

Longtime B2K fans have known Omarion since the late ’90s. Alongside Lil' Fizz, J-Boog and Raz-B, the lead R&B singer saw commercial success with singles like "Uh Huh," "Girlfriend" and the chart-topping "Bump, Bump, Bump." After the boy group separated, Omarion — born on Nov. 12, 1984 — released his first solo album in 2005, O, followed by 2006’s 21. Among the California native’s major hits are the Wale-assisted “M.I.A.” and “Post To Be” featuring Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko.

7. Ann Marie

“Baby, what's your zodiac sign? / I'm a Scorpio, so you know I'm on real demon time,” Ann Marie sang on 2022’s “Freak Nasty.” Born Nov. 20, 1995, the Chicago artist saw major success with her breakout single “Secret” featuring YK Osiris. Afterward, she went on to release standout offerings like Pretty Psycho, Hate Love and Pain Never Looked This Good, which arrived in two parts: Night and Day.

8. Miguel

Miguel is capable of it all, which he proves in his 2010 debut album, All I Want Is You. The 13-song collection housed the massive “Sure Thing” as well as the title track with J. Cole and “Girl With The Tattoo Enter.lewd.” Born on Oct. 23, 1985, the R&B mainstay later churned out LPs like Kaleidoscope Dream, Wildheart and War & Leisure. Not to mention, Miguel has also lent his vocals to so many hits across the 2010s: J. Cole’s “Power Trip,” ASAP Rocky’s “Everyday,” Wale’s “Lotus Flower Bomb” and “Weekend” by the late Mac Miller.

9. Mariah the Scientist

Prior to becoming the global phenomenon that she is today, Mariah the Scientist was a biology major at St. John’s University. In fact, the singer used to date Lil Yachty before releasing her studio debut, MASTER, in 2019. Welcomed into the world on Oct. 27, 1997, Mariah the Scientist even paid homage to her zodiac sign on To Be Eaten Alive, which quite literally featured a scorpion on the cover.

“I'm a Scorpio, so I compare myself to a scorpion. A scorpion, at first glance, [is] more meek. It's in the cut, hiding away or something. You don't really know what it's capable of,” the singer-songwriter told Complex in 2023.