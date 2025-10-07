Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A Boogie Wit da Hoodie at the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration during New York Fashion Week 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Footage shows A Boogie Wit da Hoodie allegedly involved in a chaotic club fight in Tokyo.

The brawl occurred during the Magic City Takeover after-party for the Force Festival.

Future’s team was initially linked to the incident but denied involvement.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie allegedly got involved in a massive brawl at a nightclub in Japan. Details are still sketchy, but footage of the melee reveals plenty of fists were thrown.

The Bronx rapper was in Tokyo this past weekend for Force Festival, which saw him perform on Day 1. According to TMZ, the incident occurred at the Magic City Takeover after-party at Zouk Toyko on Friday (Oct. 3).

However, instead of popping bottles, they were potentially being thrown. In footage from an overhead viewpoint, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is allegedly seen on the sidelines of the altercation, wearing bright yellow Air Jordan 5’s. At one point it seems like he’s searching for something on the ground.

In a clip taken from another angle shared by Akademiks TV, a man believed to be the Hoodie SZN creator wearing the same aforementioned yellow sneakers, is seen stomping out someone or something along with several other men.

Though initial reports claimed that Future’s camp participated in the fight, they have since denied any involvement.

As for the Force Festival, which was held at Yokohama Arena, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie performed on Friday, alongside headliner Central Cee, Sexyy Red and Trippie Redd, among others. Future, on the other hand, headlined Day 2, which also saw artists like Metro Boomin, Rae Sremmurd and Moneybagg Yo on the bill. Latto also took the stage that Saturday (Oct. 4), which sparked recent pregnancy rumors.

Despite the footage and a wrecked nightclub in the aftermath of the post-festival brawl, no arrests have been made.