Key Takeaways:

Latto’s Japan performance sparked pregnancy rumors after fans speculated about her appearance.

Social media users linked the moment to her rumored relationship with 21 Savage and dissected her lyrics.

She appeared to address the buzz with a cheeky Instagram caption, saying she just ate “[too] much wagyu and ramen.”

Social media is convinced Latto may be pregnant. On Sunday (Oct. 5), the “Somebody” rapper appeared to respond to the rumors, which started after her performance at Force Festival over the weekend.

While on stage at Japan’s Yokohama Arena, some fans suggested her outfit was revealing what looked like a baby bump. “Latto done let 21 Savage knock her up,” one viral post on X read, referencing her long-rumored relationship with the London-born rapper. Another user added, “Latto [is] pregnant ‘cause when Twitter predicts you pregnant, they [are] always right.”

Someone else cited the Sugar Honey Iced Tea artist’s lyrics on Cardi B’s “ErrTime (Remix).” A fan account wrote, “Latto literally said, ‘Pop out, brand new body like I’m Cardi in this [motherf**ker]’… pregnant [as f**k].”

The Georgia Peach seemingly caught wind of the comments and appeared to respond in an Instagram photo dump. “I ate [too] much wagyu and ramen,” she captioned a close-up of her look — and, more notably, her flat midsection.

Some of the speculation might also stem from 21 Savage’s guest verse on Hunxho’s “If Only,” which was released last month. The Savage Mode rapper spat, “We just had a baby and we f**kin' for them six weeks up / So we goin' back-to-back, girl, we keepin' it.”

Latto and Savage have been linked together for quite a while now. Just last Monday (Sept. 29), when running into TMZ in New York City, she mentioned being on her way “to go have this dinner with my husband.” When someone asked if she was tired of people bringing up “you-know-who,” the Atlanta star responded, “No.”

The self-coined Big Mama added, “My man, my man, my man.” In 2024, fans noticed she had “Shéyaa,” Savage’s birth name, tattooed behind her ear. Latto has also collaborated with him musically, most notably on “Wheelie” from her sophomore effort, 777.