Key Takeaways:

Audio clips allegedly featuring Young Thug include disses and accusations involving major Atlanta rap figures.

One clip claimed $50,000 was spent on fake streams to boost Gunna’s album over The Weeknd’s.

The controversy has sparked responses from 50 Cent, Ralo, and others, adding fuel to Atlanta’s rap tensions.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is at the center of a growing controversy as a wave of alleged jail call recordings circulate online. The unverified audio, widely shared on social media, reportedly features remarks about fellow artists, record executives, and industry figures connected to the ongoing YSL RICO case.

In one clip, a voice alleged to be Thug could be heard criticizing rap group Migos while discussing Quality Control Music. “The people are only buying your label because of [Lil Baby],” the voice said. “They’re not buying your label because of no motherf**king Migos. Them n**gas in the red, them n**gas ain’t making no munyun.”

Another alleged call claimed $50,000 was spent on fake streams to secure Gunna’s DS4Ever the No. 1 position over The Weeknd’s Dawn FM in 2022. The same recording suggested Young Thug considered releasing Business Is Business on the same day as Gunna’s A Gift & a Curse to hinder its commercial performance.

Further conversations involved comments about Lil Baby and Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “P” Thomas. A man purported to be 21 Savage spoke about others publicly taking sides, while Thomas himself responded online with a mocking post about snitching allegations.

Additional clips include alleged remarks about Gucci Mane, with the YSL boss claiming the veteran rapper “turned soft” after a prison sentence. These leaks follow earlier recordings where he appeared to reference producer Wheezy and others. None of the individuals mentioned have confirmed the authenticity of the audio.

The controversy escalated after a resurfaced 2015 interrogation video showed a man alleged to be Thugger discussing the shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus and appearing to name Peewee Roscoe. The clip prompted accusations of “snitching,” a charge that has circulated heavily within the Atlanta rap community since the YSL trial began.

Young Thug has denied cooperating with law enforcement. In posts on X, he wrote: “Stop trying to make me one of those boys… death before dishonor this way, kids.” He also shared a legal motion challenging claims that he made statements to authorities. Roscoe publicly defended him, stating, “Jeff clean as Listerine… I done the time. I did that. That’s what you do.” Fellow ATL rapper Ralo, who faced snitching allegations of his own, jumped into a short-lived war of words with the “Best Friend” talent.

The situation has also drawn reactions from outside Atlanta. Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent seemed to reference the controversy in an Instagram post showing a man dancing in the rain. “This [is] how you gotta move in the streets now because these [ninjas] telling,” he captioned. “BE CAREFUL NOW!” While he did not name Thug directly, the timing of the post coincided with the ongoing discussions about the alleged recordings and resurfaced interrogation clip.