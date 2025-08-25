Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Southside attends Future Birthday celebration at The Theater, Gunna attends Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024, and Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Southside isn’t producing any beats for Gunna — no matter the circumstances. On Saturday (Aug. 23), during “Drink Champs,” the producer made it clear his friendship with Young Thug comes first.

N.O.R.E. barely got the question out before Southside interjected, “I ain’t making no beats for him.” The 808 Mafia frontman explained, “Right is right, wrong is wrong, [and] I’m a street n**ga at the end of the day.”

He continued, “Slime [has] been my friend,” before pointing back to their “2 B**ches (Danny Glover)” collaboration. “That blew him up. That's been my friend when he ain't had teeth in his mouth. He was signed with Gucci [Mane] at first, so that's been my friend for a long time." See the clip below.

“If he feels some kind of way about it, that's how he [feels],” Southside emphasized. “He's the same way [about] me. If I feel some kind of way about something with somebody, he just ain't gonna f**k with it, you know what I'm saying?”

Aside from the aforementioned “2 B**ches,” Southside and Young Thug have plenty of history together. They’ve connected on records like “Patek Water,” “Big Racks,” “Up,” “Big Tipper,” and more recently, “Money On Money” with Future.

Of course, Southside has worked with Gunna, too. He produced “poochie down” on 2022’s DS4EVER and also co-produced “Order” with TM88.

Southside is just one more name on the growing list of people steering clear of Gunna — whether out of loyalty to Young Thug or because of his Alford plea in YSL’s RICO trial. Last year, Lil Baby told Charlamagne Tha God that he has “no relationship” with the “fukumean” hitmaker, despite the two previously dropping Drip Harder together.

When asked if he’d work with Gunna at Young Thug’s request, Lil Baby responded, “I don't see that happening.”