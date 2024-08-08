Image Image Credit Michael Hickey / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Angel Reese has become a pop culture phenomenon over the last few years. After dominating the ranks of Women’s College Basketball, the NCAA champion has broken records in the WNBA.

On the music side, she is known for her support from rap superstars like Cardi B, Latto, G Herbo, and many more. Reese is a star on and off the court, and her profile continues to rise as time progresses. Unfortunately, her breakout season on the court will officially end.

In a shocking post on social media, she exclaimed, “What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2.”

The Reebok signature athlete continued, “I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break.”

The young star expressed her appreciation for fans’ support and mentioned that she believes God gives the toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. While she did not make it clear what the injury was, many fans are suggesting that it is a wrist injury. Unfortunately, she is also dealing with skepticism that she may not have mentioned how she was hurt because she is pregnant, although she set the record straight on her show.

Reese recently unveiled her new podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” in partnership with sports betting giant Prize Picks. A clip from the show went viral after Reese detailed how tough dating has become as she has gotten busier and mentioned that she usually dates basketball players.

