Angel Reese is Hip Hop’s favorite WNBA star — both on and off the court. On Thursday (Oct. 17), during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Chicago Sky power forward looked back on some of her career highlights, including sitting with Cardi B at the Met Gala in May.

“That was my birthday. I had practice in the morning. They wished me happy birthday, got my hair and makeup done on the plane, and then I had someone fly in from Paris with my dress,” Reese told the publication of her look for the annual fashion event. She wore a mint green gown from 16Arlington, designed by the brand’s creative director, Marco Capaldo.

“The line was long and crazy to get on the stairs, and then my table was amazing. I was sitting with my girl Cardi. I met so many great people, and they knew who I was, which shows people support women’s sports,” the Maryland native recalled. She and the New York rapper were already familiar with one another due to their time together in Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” video.

"They were really proud of me,” Reese continued. “I was like, ‘I love y’all, and y’all [are] proud of me.’ It’s just been great to see my impact both on and off the court, and not just in sports.”

The basketball player previously said that she’d love to have the Invasion of Privacy artist on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.” "I really want to have guests across all different industries on the show — sports, music, entertainment, business, creators and more," she shared with Complex in August. "I’m definitely going to have to get my girls [Megan Thee Stallion], Latto and Cardi B on here."

Earlier in the month, Vogue revealed the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs: ASAP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, LeBron James and Anna Wintour. The event’s theme will be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with a special focus on Black dandyism.