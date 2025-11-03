Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese at the "A House of Dynamite" premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The “Tiago King Reese” sneaker drops Nov. 14 in a beige colorway inspired by Angel Reese’s dog.

The design pays tribute to her teacup Yorkie, Tiago, who she calls her “dream pup.”

Reese’s Reebok line reflects her growing cultural influence and off-court brand power.

If anyone is securing the bag this year, it’s definitely Angel Reese. On Monday (Nov. 3), Reebok announced the next colorway of her namesake sneaker, set to launch on Nov. 14 in a “King Tiago Reese” edition.

Inspired by her teacup Yorkie, the upcoming release features beige and tan tones that mirror his fur. "I find inspiration everywhere, and I knew I had to create a colorway in honor of my baby boy, Tiago, the dog who brings me so much love and joy," Reese said in a press statement.

It’ll be the latest Angel Reese 1 colorway, following a big year for the WNBA star. In September, fans got the all-pink “MeBounds,” “Diamond Dust,” and “Receipts Ready” drops. Then came the purple-and-black “Charm City” release — so things are clearly going pretty well. See the photos below.

During her interview with the “Risers Diaries Podcast,” Reese called Tiago her “dream pup,” though she admitted she’s already thinking about adding another to the family. “When I get a big house and become a homeowner, I want to get a Great Dane,” the Chicago Sky player told host Matt James. “I want to get a big backyard, like, having the dogs running around outside in the backyard.”

“I don’t want a farm, but I do want to have Tiago, and then I want to have a Great Dane or a Rottweiler, like a big dog,” she continued. “Tiago doesn’t even like other dogs. He does not play that.”

As mentioned, 2025 has been Reese’s for the taking. During the Season 2 premiere of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the Maryland native revealed that she made “six figures-plus” selling MeBounds merchandise.

"So, the MeBounds — if you know, you know — they tried to clown me for rebounds, and what did I do? I made a bag off of it,” she said. Moments later, Reese addressed her critics directly: “So, y'all can try again, because I do need an idea for some more colorways, so just keep it coming.”