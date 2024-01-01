Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The era of celebrity fast-food collaborations is still going strong, and Angel Reese just made history. On Thursday (Jan. 30), McDonald’s announced that the WNBA star is the first female athlete ever to have her own meal.

Starting Feb. 10, fans can get their hands on the Angel Reese Special for a limited time using the McDelivery app or pickup. It includes the company’s new BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with two slices of American cheese, slivered onions and pickles. Complete with a sesame seed bun, the burger will also be “smothered in smoky BBQ sauce and layered with crispy bacon,” much like its name suggests. Rounding out the meal are medium fries and a Hi-C to wash it all down.

"McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020," Reese shared in a press release. "It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy.”

She added, “I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."

“There’s a real connection between McDonald’s and basketball fans,” McDonald's Vice President of Marketing, Brand, Content and Culture Jennifer “JJ” Healan chimed in. “We want to continue to fuel their love for the game and support athletes on and off the court.”

McDonald’s latest celebrity collab came on the heels of its November 2024 partnership with Kai Cenat, who helped introduce the Chicken Big Mac. The fast-food chain has also worked with its fair share of other household names, including Cardi B, Saweetie, Kid Cudi and Lil Yachty, to name a few.

Reese, on the other hand, has been raking in brand deals left and right. In 2024 alone, she dropped a clothing collection with Reebok and teamed up with Reese’s Candy for a trio of merch drops that played off their shared name.