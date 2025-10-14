Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Armani White performs during Lollapalooza 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Armani White isn’t letting one bad day derail his album rollout. On Tuesday (Oct. 14), the rapper addressed reports of his arrest for allegedly filming a music video on the highway.

“I smiled in that picture because I refuse to let anyone paint me as a criminal,” White shared via his Instagram Stories, seemingly referencing his mugshot. He continued, “None of this should’ve happened, and it definitely should not be news.”

According to TMZ, White was arrested and booked into Kentucky’s Laurel County Detention Center on Sunday (Oct. 12) night. The outlet reported that passersby saw him “jumping up on the middle concrete barrier” along I-75, where he allegedly started dancing.

Local station Channel 32 added that White was “running across lanes of traffic” and “forcing cars to slow down.” He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and stopping, standing, or parking on a limited-access highway — both misdemeanors — before being released.

Although the “BILLIE EILISH.” hitmaker was supposed to be arraigned Monday (Oct. 13) morning, court filings show that “the jail told him to call and schedule a court date,” given that he's a "professional rapper."

In a follow-up Story, White assured fans that his arrest won’t delay the release of There’s a Ghost in My House. “And the album is still coming out on Halloween (Oct. 31). I’m not moving it because of this,” he said. “I’ve worked entirely too hard to let this slow me down.”

The project’s title alone makes its Halloween release make sense. While White hasn’t revealed the full tracklist yet, he confirmed that both “GHOST.” featuring Samara Cyn and “MOUNT PLEASANT.” will appear on the project, along with a guest spot from T-Pain.

“I had a ghost in my house. I mean, it’s pretty self-explanatory, but yeah, I don’t know. It just made sense,” White told Z107.9’s Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf last Wednesday (Oct. 8). “I wanted to do it last year, but a bunch of things kind of, you know, went how they went.”