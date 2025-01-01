Image Image Credit SXSW Conference & Festivals / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Samara Cyn Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Samara Cyn is a musical nomad in every sense of the word. Many might've first heard her through tracks like “Katana” and “WAKE UP,” caught her when Lauryn Hill brought her onstage at Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival in March 2025, or maybe even stumbled across her by chance. As it goes for many of her peers, the Tennessee native’s career path wasn’t as simple as blowing up overnight from one song.

Instead, like many of our favorite women in rap, Cyn had to put in real work to get her moment. In 2024, she shared her debut project, The Drive Home, which didn't quite stick to any one genre. Over time, the artist has amassed co-signs from Doechii, Smino and Alicia Keys, to name a few. In case you’re just tapping in, Rap-Up rounded up 11 songs to help introduce you to the “Mangolia Rain” musician.

1. Chrome

Any rapper can talk about keeping it real, but on "Chrome," Cyn exposes the uncomfortable tension between chasing mainstream validation and staying painfully true to yourself. “I'm contemplating the extent to which I'll play the game,” she unloaded on the D’Mile-produced offering before adding, “And figure how to give them keys when they don't know my name.” The singer faces the quiet anxiety of potentially selling one’s soul for success — an idea made even more vivid by its visual companion, which more or less attempts to capture that internal tug-of-war.

2. Katana

The genre-blending artist has an undeniable range! In “Katana,” she belts out lines like, “That soft s**t ain't enough / Everybody get up” over a groove built to make you move. Though the funk-infused pop anthem is less lyrically ambitious than her other offerings, sometimes all you need is a feel-good anthem, and here, Cyn absolutely delivers.

3. Moving Day

OK, we know exactly what you're thinking. She sounds like Doja Cat, or maybe a cross between JID and Smino — the latter of whom she actually toured with. That’s probably what makes “Moving Day” such an addictive listen. Like all of her best stuff, it sees the songwriter jumping from rapid-fire raps one moment to belting out melodies the next.

4. pride's interlude

Who knew loving someone could be this complicated? On “pride’s interlude,” Cyn weighs the decision of reaching out to an ex whose ego clearly sabotaged their relationship. Eventually, the artist realizes you can’t "lose something you ain't never had." Letting her go was definitely his biggest L. She’s applying pressure, and clearly, not everyone can handle it.

5. Rolling Stone

Another track from her debut project, "Rolling Stone” doesn't sound like anything we've heard from her before. On the track, Cyn makes it clear she's not about to be anchored down by anyone or anything. The Los Angeles-based talent is on the brink of taking over the world — or, at the very least, a Spotify algorithm near you — and definitely doesn't want its problems slowing her down.

6. Pop n Olive featuring Sherwyn

The opening lines of “Pop n Olive” are a true test of Cyn’s ability to bounce between sounds whenever and however she wants: “You could be my yeah-yeah, be my pen pal / Uh, yeah, but don't b**ch out.” Singer and producer Sherwyn holds his own with lines sandwiched between her bars, as they drift through the suburbs in the Luciana Baldovino-directed visual companion.

7. see through (remix) by Amelia Moore featuring Coco Jones and Absolutely

Like we mentioned before, our girl can float on literally any beat. Here, she hopped onto Amelia Moore’s remix of "see through," along with Coco Jones and Absolutely. "I'm standing there with my thong on / Big mood, put my song on," Cyn raps before hilariously boasting about her "heart bigger than the tatas." Her verse arrived toward the tail-end of the track, with a more stripped-down beat. At least we know she’s definitely a girl’s girl.

8. Sinner

This list wouldn't be complete without "Sinner," arguably Cyn’s most spiritually charged track, and easily one of her strongest. Co-directed with Boima Anderson, its Americana-inspired video once again proves she’s never boxed in by expectations, musically or visually.

9. Small Talk by Ovrkast.

Just when it seems like the “Kountry Kousins Tour” opener might finally give in to some superficial chatter, she changes gears entirely. On "Small Talk," Cyn paired up with producer-rapper Ovrkast. for what we seriously hope won't be their last collaboration — because damn, they sure do sound great together. "Spring water in the coochie, baby / Eat healthy, shape my Wu-Tang's and Kahootie's lately," she tosses out over the song's lo-fi instrumental.

10. Bad Brain

Cyn stares down her anxieties head-on in "Bad Brain.” Over a reinterpretation of Thee Sacred Souls’ “Can I Call You Rose?,” she lays bare the nagging distractions of a clouded mind — attempting to escape the mental push-and-pull. “Laugh so hard at they jokes, yeah, you got me Kurt Cobain / I'm a bad b**ch, y'all can't kill me,” the artist unloads. Her genre fluidity has always been a strong suit, but here, her lyricism proves she's equally powerful when turning inward.

11. MFTB

"MFTB” — short for “motherf**k the bank” — kicks off The Drive Home, so you know the burgeoning star wasn’t about to play it safe. Across the track, she declares war against conformity, gatekeepers and anyone else blocking her path to greatness. Between her flipping The Matrix references ("Tell 'em wake up, I'm Neo") and declaring dominance on her competition ("I don't play the two, that s**t beneath me"), Cyn makes it very clear she's here for the crown, not to compromise.