With his gun assault trial set to begin on Tuesday (Jan. 21), ASAP Rocky is calm as can be, at least according to his lawyer, Joseph Tacopina. “He’s confident, and he’s ready to go,” the legal professional shared about the case related to the shooting of former friend ASAP Relli.

Tacopina, who spoke with Rolling Stone on Wednesday (Jan. 15), said the “Everyday” rapper is “not willing” to accept any prosecution deals. Rocky pleaded not guilty to both counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The stakes are just as serious, though, with a potential 24-year sentence if he is found guilty.

The case stems from a Nov. 6, 2021, incident in which Relli alleged the Harlem native shot at him. However, the evidence appears to be leaning in the father of two’s favor. According to LAPD Detective Frank Flores, the weapon was never found. Additionally, the two shell casings Relli turned over to police did not have any fingerprints.

“There’s a reason that 10 police officers searched and didn’t find shell casings there,” Tacopina, who has previously represented Meek Mill and YG, among others, told the publication. He continued, “[It’s] not because they were blind or drunk or because they didn’t want to find it. It’s because they did a thorough job.”

Beyond his upcoming trial, Rocky is set to headline Rolling Loud California on March 15. His “New Choppa” collaborator Playboi Carti will take the stage as the main act for day two, with other big names like Sexyy Red, YG and Quavo also performing.

The annual festival’s co-founder Tariq Cherif hinted at the possibility of Don’t Be Dumb, the rapper’s much-awaited forthcoming LP, being released beforehand. “A little bird told me [we’ll be getting a] new Rocky album before the fest,” he commented underneath Rolling Loud’s announcement post. So far, the project has been backed by singles like “Ruby Rosary” featuring J. Cole, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” with Pharrell Williams and “HIGHJACK” with Jessica Pratt.