On Tuesday (Jan. 7), Rolling Loud California unveiled its 2025 lineup, with the festival scheduled for March 15 and 16 at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds. ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti will headline, while Latin superstar Peso Pluma is slated to deliver a special performance.

Leading up to Rocky’s set, fans can catch YG, Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow, Ab-Soul and Cash Cobain taking the stage. Other artists on the bill for Saturday include DDG, “Kehlani” hitmaker Jordan Adetunji, Lay Bankz, 310babii and Ski Mask the Slump God, to mention a few.

As for Sunday, Opium Records signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang were confirmed as performers. Among the other acts are Blxst, Quavo, Dom Kennedy, Tee Grizzley and Luh Tyler. It’s worth noting that Lefty Gunplay and AzChike, both of whom were featured on Kendrick Lamar’s surprise sixth studio album, GNX, are also set to grace the crowd with a medley of hits.

The presale begins on Friday (Jan. 10) at 11 a.m. PT, followed by general sales at 12 p.m. PT. Per Rolling Loud, the price for weekend passes will start at $179, with VIP options also available.

Funny enough, both Rocky and Carti have overdue albums that are still in the vault. The Harlem native’s Don’t Be Dumb was originally set for Aug. 30, 2024, but got pushed back to late fall. Things got even murkier in mid-December when fans received refunds for pre-order items tied to the LP.

“The release date has been rescheduled to early 2025,” read an email from Rocky’s AWGE. Fortunately, that might actually be happening, as Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif commented underneath the festival’s IG post with, “Let’s go! A little bird told me [we’ll be getting a] new Rocky album before the fest.”

Carti, on the other hand, gave fans a taste of I AM MUSIC during Rolling Loud Miami in late 2024. Despite teasing the project with “H00DBYAIR,” “KETAMINE” and “EVILJ0RDAN,” there’s no word on when it’ll drop.