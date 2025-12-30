Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky may be internationally known, but he’s still holding down his old Harlem stomping grounds. Pretty Flacko has teamed up with Bilt to pay the rent for tenants in the apartment building he grew up in, and to promote his forthcoming album.

Bilt, a loyalty program company for renters, recently announced it was partnering with the Harlem rapper for its new “Rent Free” campaign. As for promoting Rocky’s highly anticipated Don't Be Dumb album, Bilt helped cook up an exclusive limited-edition vinyl version designed by Rocky in homage to his uptown origins. It features NYC-inspired cover art that reflects his hometown roots.

“This vinyl is my love letter to New York. Being able to give back to the exact place that raised me while helping people across the country with their rent is the kind of partnership that actually matters,” said the “Peso” rapper in a statement.

The partnership also features Rocky as a contestant on a special edition of Bilt’s monthly game show "Rent Free.” Bilt members will get a shot at winning free rent payments of up to $2,500, while the Top 10 participants will also receive signed copies of the A$AP Rocky-designed vinyl.

The rapper got on board with this initiative for admirable personal reasons. “For me, it’s always been about your community and neighborhood. Harlem made me who I am, from uptown to downtown, and that connection to place is everything,” added Rocky. “When Bilt said they wanted to cover rent for everyone in the same building where I grew up, that hit different. That’s not just business, that’s understanding what community really means.”

Bilt is paying the January 2026 rent of everyone in the building A$AP Rocky lived in as a teen. Now that’s community engagement.

If all goes to plan, Don't Be Dumb is out Jan. 16.