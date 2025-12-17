Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky shared the Don’t Be Dumb album cover after years of anticipation.

The artwork includes personal references, like a crash dummy and pink hair rollers.

Celebrities like Rihanna and Pusha T showed love for the visual, adding to the hype around the release.

A$AP Rocky fans may be getting Don’t Be Dumb after all. On Tuesday (Dec. 16) night, the Harlem rapper shared the cover art for his long-awaited fourth studio album, which Tim Burton seemingly helped design.

“SORRY 4 THE WAIT, DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS, TIM BURTON, FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE! COMING SOON,” A$AP Rocky captioned the post. The artwork featured illustrations alluding to various points in the rapper's life, including a crash dummy likely referencing 2018’s TESTING. There was also a sketch of a green figure with pink hair rollers, similar to the ones Rocky wore during Camp Flog Gnaw in November.

“Sooo f**kin’ proud!!!! LET’S GOOOO, BABY,” Rihanna wrote in the comments section, while Pusha T added, “Next level flex, I respect it!” Ty Dolla $ign, Vic Mensa and Tommy Richman were among the other celebrities who showed support underneath the post.

So far, Rocky has released singles like “HIGHJACK” featuring Jessica Pratt, the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary” and “pray4dagang” in anticipation of the LP. He also dropped “Tailor Swif,” which won’t appear on the project since it leaked two years before hitting DSPs.

In August, while speaking with Apple Music’s Mehdi Maïzi, Rocky said fans can expect him to come differently on Don’t Be Dumb. “If I’m out here telling y’all how pretty I am again, it’s not talking about nothing,” he shared. “If I talked about how I f**ked your b**ch or how I can take your b**ch again, it’s not really talking about nothing.” His love for fashion isn’t going anywhere, though: “They know I’m going to talk about that.”

Ever since it was initially teased in 2022, Don’t Be Dumb has been pushed back several times, partially due to Rocky’s growing family with Rihanna and the civil assault lawsuit filed by A$AP Relli. Hopefully, the album finally arrives sometime in 2026.