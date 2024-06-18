Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2024 iHeartRadio Festival is slated to begin on Friday (Sept. 20) night in Las Vegas. Sadly, ASAP Rocky, one of the headliners, was forced to withdraw from the event due to an illness.

“Unfortunately, I ended up getting sick and I won’t be able to perform at the iHeartRadio Festival. I'm sorry to my fans and thankful to iHeartRadio for the opportunity!” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday (Sept. 19). “I was looking forward to performing some new music for y'all! Enjoy the show. The lineup is [fire].”

Rocky was one of the several Hip Hop acts on the bill, including the likes of Big Sean and Doja Cat. Among the other familiar faces are Victoria Monét, Shaboozey, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, and Dua Lipa.

To the dismay of the “Wild for the Night” rapper’s fans, iHeartRadio seemingly has no fill-ins for his set. “No replacement for ASAP dropping out of the lineup?” one person questioned in the comments section of the festival’s updated lineup post. Someone else urged, “[I] need a refund since Rocky pulled out, and there’s no replacement.”

The New York native’s forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, is expected to arrive sometime in the fall. He whet listeners’ appetites with the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary” earlier in the month, with The Alchemist lending production. Throughout the song, Rocky mentioned Rosalía and Jodeci, and many believe he may have thrown a subtle jab at Drake with a line seemingly referencing March’s “Push Ups.”

In August, the visual companion for “Tailor Swif” officially debuted after leaking years prior. “At this point, I’ve been working on music for six years, but they leak my music, and I get over it and say, ‘F**k it.’ They leak a lot of the music, and it ruins it. Like my ‘Tailor Swif’ video. I was pissed off about it, so I never released it,” Rocky told Billboard of the record.