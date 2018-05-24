Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are two of the biggest style icons in music, but when it comes to dressing their two boys, RZA and Riot, the Harlem rapper surprisingly doesn't call the shots. On Wednesday (Dec. 4) night, he admitted, “I don’t have any contribution to when my sons get dressed.”

Speaking with PEOPLE at 2024's Footwear News Achievement Awards, Rocky revealed, “Sometimes [Rihanna] dresses them like me with kilts and all of that, but that's all their moms, man. She got good style and taste.”

“I hope they take away my originality and confidence. It’s in their blood and their genes, no pun intended,” Rocky added. Interestingly enough, he claimed fatherhood shifted his style from “mismatching everything for the sake of it” to leaning into “a bit more quiet luxury.”

The “Fashion Killa” artist accepted the Collaboration of the Year Award for his work with PUMA. He was announced as the creative director for the footwear brand’s partnership with Formula 1 in 2023, followed by him debuting their inaugural collection at the Las Vegas Grand Prix that November.

Meanwhile, RZA and Riot joined Rihanna for Savage X Fenty’s family holiday campaign earlier in the year. They wore matching paisley PJs, with the “Diamonds” singer humorously saying, “We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays.”

Outside of fashion and parenthood, Rocky is revving up to unveil his forthcoming studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. Thus far, he’s promoted the project with “HIGHJACK” featuring Jessica Pratt and the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary,” which also boasted production from The Alchemist. “Tailor Swif” also got an official release in August, though the record more than likely won’t make the final cut, considering it leaked two years prior.

Rocky’s most recent LP, 2018’s TESTING, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.