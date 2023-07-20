Image Image Credit Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna is enjoying every ounce of motherhood. On Wednesday (Oct. 30), the “Diamonds” singer shared photos of herself, RZA and Riot wearing matching onesies ahead of the holidays.

The images showed the trio lounging on leopard-print pillows and sheets while wearing the paisley PJs, courtesy of Savage X Fenty, of course. The hooded piece included a kangaroo pocket and front zipper. Per the brand’s website, sizes for toddlers will range from 0M to 5T.

“Yea, I know! We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays,” Rihanna captioned the post alongside a facepalming emoji.

“They’re so cute! It’s giving triplets! I need this onesie with a matching robe,” Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Asiahn shared in the comments section. Presumably referring to RZA, Erykah Badu added, “Lookin’ like his daddy.”

“One baby is [ASAP] Rocky’s face, and the other is you [and] your dad’s face!” another person commented. The Harlem rapper previously joked that their firstborn has “his mom’s forehead, but he got everything else from me” in a sit-down with W Magazine.

“I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert,” he revealed to the publication. “Riot’s an extrovert — he’s just like his mom. RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin… I love my boy’s big forehead! I loved it on his mother.”

The pair welcomed RZA in 2022, then Riot the following year. Before his youngest child’s birth, ASAP Rocky teased his name with "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)," which is expected to appear on his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb.

In July, ASAP Rocky and RZA starred in Savage X Fenty’s Classics campaign, where the two wore matching tank tops and boxer briefs in front of an orange backdrop. The lingerie brand has been on quite the run this year, having teamed up with Diesel for a capsule collection earlier in the month.