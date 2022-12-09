Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky is staking his claim in rap’s Big Three. On Saturday (March 15) night, the Harlem rapper headlined the opening day of 2025’s Rolling Loud California in Inglewood, and despite showing up fashionably late, made up for it with another high-energy set.

“Now see, I really can't decide how I'ma pick a side/ I ain't on Cole, I ain't on Drake, I ain't on Kendrick's side,” Rocky spat in a new song preview while clinging to a helicopter several feet in the air. He continued, “I choose homicide, they gon' see a different side.”

Why ASAP Rocky Mentioned The Big Three At Rolling Loud California 2025

Obviously, the three artists he name-dropped were at the center of one of 2024’s biggest rap feuds, thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s explosive verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” J. Cole ultimately bowed out after the lukewarm reception to “7 Minute Drill,” but Rocky’s name did surface at least once, courtesy of Drake.

“I ain't even know you rapped still 'cause they only talkin' 'bout your 'fit again,” Drake unloaded on “Family Matters,” where he made several references to Rihanna, the mother of Rocky’s two children, and to Fenty Beauty. The jab arrived just a few weeks removed from the ASAP Mob leader taking his own shot on “Show of Hands” from Future and Metro Boomin’s WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

Interestingly enough, Lamar recently mentioned ASAP Relli on Playboi Carti’s “GOOD CREDIT.” The Compton emcee said, “Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly/ The emerald cuff for hers and his, that bitch on point like ASAP Relli.” Rocky’s former friend-turned-adversary also seemed to get addressed later in his set.

Was ASAP Rocky Dissing J. Cole, Drake And Kendrick Lamar?

The bigger question, however, is whether Rocky can truly stand toe-to-toe with Lamar, J. Cole or Drake. The answer is probably not. However, the braggadocious bars do set an exciting tone for the “Fashion Killa”’s Don’t Be Dumb, slated to arrive sometime in 2025.

That being said, Rocky’s Rolling Loud performance wasn’t his strongest, but given the circumstances, he still delivered a show worth watching. If his fourth studio album leads to a proper tour, there’s hope he’ll fine-tune the chaos into something even more electrifying.