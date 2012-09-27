Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Matthew Baker / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Azealia Banks and Matty Healy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just days after their heated exchange, Azealia Banks sent a cease-and-desist letter to The 1975’s Matty Healy.

Banks’ letter detailed how Healy’s now-deleted posts have circulated all across the internet and caused her "serious damage." As a result, the “Luxury” rapper is seeking $1 million in damages and a public apology delivered “in a manner to be mutually agreed upon.”

According to the Harlem native’s legal counsel, Healy “acted intentionally with the specific purpose of causing [Banks] to be shocked, distressed and emotionally injured.” The document also alleged that the British artist’s “overt racial epithets (e.g., calling her a ‘rat’) and repeated threats of violence” directed at Banks amount to “cyber harassment and cyberbullying” in violation of federal and state laws.

The letter sent to Healy continued, “Your removal of the damaging attack posts and your acknowledgment that your reaction was inappropriate does not undo the damage but rather constitutes evidence of an admission of guilt by you.” On a separate page, Banks stated she would pursue legal action for $1 million in damages, plus legal fees and injunctive relief.

Tensions between the pair initially escalated on Dec. 3. In response to Banks’ comment that Charli XCX — the fiancée of his bandmate George Daniel — “used to be so pretty,” the “About You” creator fired back, “All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and nice people. I think this makes you jealous because you’re so talented, but everything else about you is a failure.”

Banks later claimed that Healy and his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, look like “they share needles.” He subsequently threatened, “I’ll f**king slap you so hard [that] I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b**ch calls a wig has ever flown.”

Between her back-and-forth with Lil Nas X and poking fun at the likes of Ice Spice, Doechii and even Nicki Minaj, Banks’ 2024 has been wrapped in controversy.