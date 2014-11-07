Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Nas X and Azealia Banks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Azealia Banks and Lil Nas X are going at it, seemingly over a declined feature request. On Sunday (Oct. 27), she claimed the Georgia-born rapper “fell off,” to which he quickly responded.

“Azealia, I could never make a hit song again, and you would still never in [your] b**sy soap-selling, chicken-sacrificing, botched body-hating a** miserable life reach a 10th of my success,” Lil Nas X wrote via Twitter. “Love [your] music, [by the way].”

“Where are your bars? We are not going to use patronization to circumvent the topic here. The topic is that you cannot f**king rap, son. You're a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities,” Banks penned in a lengthy tweet. “We need to come to a consensus on where your talent is. Fine, we can agree that [you're] a little piece of eye candy for these desperate old white homos in fashion, but where is your music, b**ch?”

Lil Nas X’s breakthrough single, “Old Town Road,” spent a whopping 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Several songs from his debut album, MONTERO, also saw success on the index, including the Jack Harlow-assisted “INDUSTRY BABY” and “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” which each reached the No. 1 spot.

Banks, on the other hand, doesn’t have any Hot 100 entries. However, her Broke with Expensive Taste and 1991 - EP landed at No. 30 and No. 133, respectively, on the Billboard 200 chart.

Elsewhere in her rant on X, the “Luxury” creator shared, “[You] have no success, n**ga. It's giving buck broke, race play, Uncle Tom a** eater. Not [you] begging me to be on [your] little trash-a** song. You [are] mad I declined.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Lil Nas X shared a screenshot of the Harlem singer’s “Out of Space.” He explained, “I wanna see [you] win and shine your light. [You] can drop this internet bully act at any time. [Your] fans love [you]. We love [you].”

Earlier in the year, Banks suggested Lil Nas X and Tyler, The Creator form a power couple. Though the last-mentioned artist has never publicly confirmed his sexuality, he reacted, “[Laughing my f**king a** off]. What the hell?”