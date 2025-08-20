Image Image Credit Gary Gershoff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BabyChiefDoIt takes a photo during a SiriusXM visit Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

BabyChiefDoIt said he used ChatGPT for creative inspiration during a Power 105.1 interview.

Online backlash led him to defend his skills and identity as a rapper on Instagram.

His rising profile includes a feature on Chance the Rapper’s STAR LINE album and growing buzz around his single “WENT WEST.”

Rising Chicago rapper BabyChiefDoIt is at the center of controversy after comments about using artificial intelligence to help with songwriting sparked heavy backlash online. The teenage drill artist, who recently landed a coveted spot on the XXL Freshman list, says his words were taken out of context.

The situation began during an Aug. 11 appearance on Power 105.1, where BabyChief admitted that he experimented with ChatGPT. “I’ve been using that s**t to write my lyrics. Real s**t... That s**t works,” he said about 17 minutes into the clip. He later clarified he didn’t use the AI output verbatim but pulled inspiration from it.

The admission did not sit well with fans. Clips from the interview quickly went viral, with social media users accusing him of undermining the artistry of rap. Others criticized him for a lack of authenticity and questioned the creativity and soul behind his music.

BabyChiefDoIt doubled down on defending himself. In screenshots of since-removed Instagram Stories, he mocked the idea that technology could ever replace his talent. “Being on the internet becomes unfun when you take me serious,” he wrote. “If ChatGPT was the solution to all my problems, why in the absolute f**k would I give y’all the sauce.” He later returned to the app, not to request bars, but to jokingly ask it to call him the “dopest writer.”

He also revealed what appeared to be messages from his team urging him to be careful with how he framed his creative process. “We don’t wanna make it seem like you’re not a real writer and lyricist ‘cause you are,” one advisor allegedly stated. “People think you got ghostwriters now. We never wanna discredit ourselves.”

Despite the controversy, BabyChiefDoIt’s stock continues to rise with his “WENT WEST” single gaining momentum. More recently, his appearance on Chance the Rapper’s STAR LINE album introduced him to an even wider audience.