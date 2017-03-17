Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chance the Rapper Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chance the Rapper finally blessed the masses with his release date for Star Line, which features artwork by Brandon Breaux.

Fans can preorder the album and access exclusive content through NFC-enabled merch and CDs.

Chance previously released a visual for “Tree,” a collaboration with Smino and Lil Wayne.

Chance the Rapper has officially announced the release of his long-awaited album, Star Line, which arrives on Aug. 15. The project marks his first full-length release since 2019’s The Big Day.

Work on the project seems to have started as early as 2022, during the lead-up to the Black Star Line Festival co-founded by Chance and Vic Mensa. Longtime producer DexLvL was a major contributor on the anticipated effort, which is said to draw influence from Chance’s international travels. As further explained via a press release, Star Line seems to be rooted in Black diasporic experiences, personal growth and community building.

The album’s cover was designed by Brandon Breaux, a Chicago artist also behind Chance’s 10 Day, Acid Rap and Coloring Book artwork. This release marks their first collaboration since 2019.

Fans can pre-order Star Line and shop the official merch collection at starlinegallery.co. Each item (including the CD) features a built-in NFC chip that unlocks exclusive music and content when tapped. Star Line will also be the first NFC-enabled CD eligible for Billboard charting, thanks to its Bluetooth-compatible “tap and play” format.

In a thank-you video shared online, Chance acknowledged supporters and revealed a surprise: “To anybody that copped any of the Star Line Shipping Co. Merchandise … if you just tap your phone, a little link will come down from the tag and you'll get an exclusive song just for y’all.”

The album’s latest single, “Tree” featuring Lil Wayne and Smino, served as an interpolation of India.Arie’s “Video.” Chance also quietly shared an untitled track on social media just before the release date reveal. “Don’t forget about your battle arms, armor and your saddle / It'll get a little heavy when you add ‘em on / And don't forget to tackle all them demons of your own, they'll tag team you if you let them tag along,” he raps on the soulful offering.