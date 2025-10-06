Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor vis Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny on Episode 1885 of “Saturday Night Live” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bad Bunny used his “Saturday Night Live” monologue to respond to critics of his Super Bowl halftime show performance announcement.

He trolled Fox News with a satirical clip and delivered a bilingual message of Latinx pride.

The performance marked a bold moment of cultural visibility for a Puerto Rican artist on national TV.

Bad Bunny has heard the backlash against his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, and he’s not backing down. On Saturday (Oct. 4), the Puerto Rican rapper and singer clapped back at critics during his opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

Last Sunday (Sept. 28), the NFL announced that Benito will be headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in February. While the decision received plenty of praise, it also garnered loud backlash from critics, including conservative activists, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Fox News. Some even argued that Bad Bunny accepting the gig was hypocritical since one of the reasons he avoided stateside concerts during his world tour was due to concerns over ICE.

To kick off his “SNL” appearance, and the Season 51 premiere, the “I Like It” rapper addressed the criticism. “You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show, and I’m very happy,” Bad Bunny said. “I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News.”

What followed was a snarky troll — a series of Fox News clips edited together to make it seem like they said, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

At the clip’s conclusion, Bad Bunny continued, “I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.” He then added, in Spanish, “Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself; it’s a win for all of us, showing that our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Bad Bunny buttoned up his monologue in English, adding, “And, if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

Respect.

Super Bowl LX goes down on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Watch Bad Bunny’s full “SNL” monologue below.