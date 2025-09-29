Image Image Credit Gladys Vega / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny performs live during "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí; Una Más" Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bad Bunny, the "King of Latin Trap" born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2026. On Sunday (Sept. 28), the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced that the Puerto Rican superstar would be holding down the always highly anticipated concert.

The reveal was made in the evening, during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game, with a close-up video of Bad Bunny sitting down. As the camera zooms out, it’s revealed that he’s perched on an NFL goal post. The clip was shared on social media, and his song “Callaita,” from his fourth album Un Verano Sin Ti, is heard playing in the background.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… This is for my people, my culture, and our history,” said Bad Bunny in a press statement. “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

As of late, JAY-Z has been involved in the selection of Super Bowl halftime performers, including 2025’s headliner Kendrick Lamar and Usher the year prior. Added JAY-Z in a press statement, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage.”

Recently, Bad Bunny capped his Puerto Rico residency with a final show that was livestreamed globally on Amazon Prime. Next year will be a busy one for Bad Bunny since he’ll be on his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour” which starts in late November 2025 and concludes in July 2026. The “Dakiti” singer purposefully chose to not to visit mainland U.S. cities on the tour due to concerns over the aggressive tactics used by ICE under the Trump administration.

It’s a safe bet Bad Bunny will somehow address his concerns during the halftime concert, which is touted as the year’s most-watched musical performance. Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, which is in the Bay Area near San Francisco. On Saturday (Oct. 4), Bad Bunny will host the new season premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” with Doja Cat as the musical guest.