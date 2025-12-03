Image Image Credit Mindy Small / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny accepts the Album Of The Year award at the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The NFL was clearly onto something when it chose Bad Bunny to headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show — despite the backlash. On Wednesday (Dec. 3), Spotify announced that the global Latin superstar was its most-streamed artist of 2025.

The reveal arrived as a part of Spotify’s annual Wrapped campaign of best-of-the-year lists. Benito topped a heavyweight pool of most-streamed acts that included Taylor Swift at No. 2, the Weeknd at No. 3, Drake at No. 4 and Billie Eilish at No. 5. Kendrick Lamar also managed to land in the No. 6 slot despite his GNX album dropping in late 2024.

The “DtMF” singer also was No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums of 2025 list thanks to his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album, which arrived in January. The deck was shuffled when it came to the Top U.S. Artists of 2025 list, though. Swift lead the pack, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican rapper’s shelves are getting crowded with trophies. Back in October, one of his 11 wins (out of 27 nominations) at the Latin Billboard Awards was for Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century. Then he picked up an Album Of The Year award at the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November.

It’s going to be a busy 2026 for Bad Bunny, too. Besides his Super Bowl LX halftime set, he’ll be in the middle of his “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.” The trek kicked off on Nov. 21 at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in the Dominican Republic. It is scheduled to hit countries like Spain, Mexico, France and Poland before it wraps up at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels in July 2026.

In September, Bad Bunny explained why he chose not to include the mainland United States in his tour schedule. Speaking with i-D for a cover story, Benito expressed concern over potential ICE raids at his concerts, seemingly alluding to ICE’s aggressive tactics towards the Latino community under the watch of President Donald Trump.