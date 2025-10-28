Image Image Credit NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z prior the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, United States Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

JAY-Z responded to criticism of choosing Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show with a five-word quote.

His support carries weight due to his ongoing partnership with the NFL and influence over halftime show selections.

The NFL is standing by its decision, with Commissioner Roger Goodell calling the upcoming performance a “united moment.”

Although the NFL’s decision to have international Latin star Bad Bunny headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show has sparked backlash, plenty of fans are in full support of the choice. One of those people is JAY-Z, who recently defended the Puerto Rican star in a succinct but powerful way.

JAY-Z has always been a man of few words when it comes to interviews, and it was no different as he exited Roc Nation offices in New York City on Monday (Oct. 27). While stopping to sign autographs, the Brooklyn rapper told TMZ, “I don’t want to talk about nothing,” after they brought up the topic of Bad Bunny. However, the reporter pressed the Hip Hop mogul: “Why are people hating on him?”

To this, Hov smoothly responded, “They love him… don’t let them fool you.”

After a barrage of more questions, he added, “I ain’t got nothing for you. I don’t want to disrespect you … I ain’t got no scoops for you,” with a smile, signing autographs the entire time. “I love you, though. Keep doing your thing.”

JAY-Z’s thoughts matter since he famously partnered with the NFL back in 2019 to help select its Super Bowl halftime performers. The first artists booked under his watch were Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020. He was also involved in last year’s selection, which was Kendrick Lamar.

As for Benito, while (usually Trump-supporting) objectors have tried to suggest he’s somehow a poor pick, the NFL itself is standing firm on its decision. During a recent press conference, the pro football league’s Commissioner Roger Goodell asserted the singer will be taking the halftime show stage in February 2026 despite the backlash.

“We're confident it's going to be a great show," Goodell said on Oct. 22. "He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment."

So, as Bad Bunny said in early October during his opening monologue while hosting "Saturday Night Live," if you don’t already know Spanish, “you have four months to learn!”