Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Knowles attends 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Beyoncé will join Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour as co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala.

Fans are already speculating about Beyoncé’s next look after nearly a decade.

Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, and more are on the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee.

For the first time in a decade, Beyoncé is set to grace the Met Gala steps again. On Wednesday (Dec. 10), Vogue revealed that the “Crazy in Love” singer will co-chair fashion’s biggest night in 2026 alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Adding even more star power, Zoë Kravitz and Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello have joined the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee as co-chairs. Previously confirmed names include Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, A’ja Wilson, and Teyana Taylor, among others.

As announced last month, the theme will be “Costume Art,” with the exhibition exploring “the relationship between clothing and the body beneath.” In a statement, lead curator Andrew Bolton explained, “Rather than prioritizing fashion’s visuality, which often comes at the expense of the corporeal, ‘Costume Art’ privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear.”

The event is set for May 4, 2026, giving fans plenty of time to revisit Beyoncé’s past Met moments and speculate on what she may wear next year. Ironically, many are already treating her return as a sign that Act III could be coming. See the reactions below.

At the 2016 Met Gala, Beyoncé wore Givenchy for the fifth consecutive year. For the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” theme, she chose a puff-sleeve latex gown embellished with 2,000 pearls.

The year before, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out in what’s perhaps her most daring Met look ever: a sheer gown covered only by carefully placed Swarovski crystals and stones. She completed the moment with Givenchy platforms.

“This is one of the heaviest dresses, and I had to stay by her side because of all of those thick, Swarovski crystals on this mesh,” celebrity stylist Ty Hunter told VIBE. “So that night, yeah, it was a lot of work. I had to work this night.”

Scroll below to see every one of Beyoncé’s Met Gala looks over the years.

The 2016 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce arrives for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The 2015 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The 2014 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The 2013 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The 2012 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Knowles attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The 2011 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The 2008 Met Gala