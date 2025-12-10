Key Takeaways:
- Beyoncé will join Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour as co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala.
- Fans are already speculating about Beyoncé’s next look after nearly a decade.
- Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, and more are on the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee.
For the first time in a decade, Beyoncé is set to grace the Met Gala steps again. On Wednesday (Dec. 10), Vogue revealed that the “Crazy in Love” singer will co-chair fashion’s biggest night in 2026 alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.
Adding even more star power, Zoë Kravitz and Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello have joined the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee as co-chairs. Previously confirmed names include Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, A’ja Wilson, and Teyana Taylor, among others.
As announced last month, the theme will be “Costume Art,” with the exhibition exploring “the relationship between clothing and the body beneath.” In a statement, lead curator Andrew Bolton explained, “Rather than prioritizing fashion’s visuality, which often comes at the expense of the corporeal, ‘Costume Art’ privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear.”
The event is set for May 4, 2026, giving fans plenty of time to revisit Beyoncé’s past Met moments and speculate on what she may wear next year. Ironically, many are already treating her return as a sign that Act III could be coming. See the reactions below.
At the 2016 Met Gala, Beyoncé wore Givenchy for the fifth consecutive year. For the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” theme, she chose a puff-sleeve latex gown embellished with 2,000 pearls.
The year before, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out in what’s perhaps her most daring Met look ever: a sheer gown covered only by carefully placed Swarovski crystals and stones. She completed the moment with Givenchy platforms.
“This is one of the heaviest dresses, and I had to stay by her side because of all of those thick, Swarovski crystals on this mesh,” celebrity stylist Ty Hunter told VIBE. “So that night, yeah, it was a lot of work. I had to work this night.”
