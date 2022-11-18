Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé fans think she’s teasing her next era. On Friday (Nov. 1), the “CUFF IT” singer was a bit late in revealing her Halloween costume, where she dressed as Queen of Funk Betty Davis.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Bey recreated the vinyl edition cover of the funk legend’s “This Is It!” The single appeared on 1975’s Nasty Gal alongside other standout cuts, such as “F.U.N.K.,” “Gettin' Kicked Off, Havin' Fun” and the title track.

She wore a zebra-print bodysuit with matching boots and styled her hair in a curly afro. Beyoncé also posed on a motorcycle similar to the one seen in the late musician’s original cover. “BETTY DAVIS IN MY BONES,” the caption read alongside a guitar emoji.

Naturally, Beyoncé’s fans started wondering if she was simply celebrating Halloween or hinting at her next project. “Dressed as Act III. Soft launch, I know that’s right,” one person commented. Another popular reply with over 4,000 likes read, “Never beating the Act III rock allegations.” Meanwhile, another fan, fully aware of the speculation, joked, “Very excited to hear what the theorists will tell me about this on TikTok tomorrow.”

Beyoncé previously revealed that RENAISSANCE was the first installment of a “three-act project.” Released in 2022, the 16-song effort arrived with the house-inspired “BREAK MY SOUL,” “COZY” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” among others. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, followed by the pop icon embarking on a global trek and releasing one of 2023’s highest-grossing music documentaries.

The album was succeeded by COWBOY CARTER, which, much like the LP’s title suggests, pulled cues from the country genre. It came with fan favorites such as “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” as well as contributions from Shaboozey, Dolly Parton, Post Malone and many other heavyweights. Considering the project was released two years after the trilogy’s first effort, there’s a possibility that BeyHive will have to wait until 2026 for Act III.