After adding several dates due to sky-high demand, Beyoncé finally touched down at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Monday (April 28) night for her “Cowboy Carter Tour.” Naturally, she leaned heavily into the album’s country theme — cowboy hats, American flags and all — and with 27 tracks on the album, the pop icon had plenty of territory to cover. Unsurprisingly, she executed it all to perfection.

Night one fittingly opened the show with the LP’s intro track, “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” followed swiftly by “BLACKBIIRD,” before transitioning into renditions of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Freedom,” the latter of which notably surged during last year's presidential election.

Between all the other songs from COWBOY CARTER, Bey also brought out Blue Ivy for “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.” Much like during her previous show run, the 13-year-old had the crowd going wild.

Toward the end of the set, after blazing through RENAISSANCE fan favorites like “I’M THAT GIRL,” “COZY” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” Beyoncé made her way into her chart-topping “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” The track notably gave the 35-time Grammy Award winner her ninth solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made her the first Black woman to ever top the Hot Country Songs chart. She followed the hit with a few other highlights from her expansive catalog before wrapping things up with “AMEN.”

As Rap-Up previously covered, the “Cowboy Carter Tour” is slated to run through July 26, with the final stop taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. In the interim, Beyoncé will sweep through U.S. cities like Chicago, New Jersey, Houston and Atlanta, in addition to heading overseas for dates in London and Paris. Wherever you end up seeing her (be it in-person or online), catch the full setlist, according to Billboard, below.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” Setlist:

1. “AMERIICAN REQUIEM”

2. “BLACKBIIRD”

3. “The Star-Spangled Banner”

4. “Freedom”

5. “YA YA”

6. “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”

7. “SPAGHETTII”

8. “Formation”

9. “MY HOUSE”

10. “Diva”

11. “ALLIIGATOR TEARS”

12. “JUST FOR FUN”

13. “PROTECTOR”

14. “FLAMENCO”

15. “DESERT EAGLE”

16. “RIIVERDANCE”

17. “II HANDS II HEAVEN”

18. “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN'”

19. “PURE/HONEY”

20. “JOLENE”

21. “Daddy Lessons”

22. “BODYGUARD”

23. “II MOST WANTED”

24. “CUFF IT”

25. “TYRANT”

26. “THIQUE”

27. “LEVII’S JEANS”

28. “DAUGHTER”

29. “I’M THAT GIRL”

30. “COZY”

31. “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”

32. “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

33. “Crazy In Love”

34. “HEATED”

35. “Before I Let Go”

36. “16 CARRIAGES”

37. “AMEN”