Beyoncé is saddling up for another tour, albeit she will not be visiting as many cities compared to her previous stadium run.

On Monday (Feb. 3), the 35-time Grammy Award winner unveiled the eagerly awaited dates for her “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.” Starting on April 28, the trek will begin with a four-night run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Afterward, she is expected to head to Chicago for two shows at Soldier Field on May 15 and 17 before taking over New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for another four nights.

From there, Bey will take the show overseas with stops in London and Paris, giving her European fans only about a two-week window in June to catch her performances. Once the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” star returns stateside, she will sweep through major cities like her hometown of Houston, as well as Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

The “Cowboy Carter Tour” presale kicks off on Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. local time. For everyone else, tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 14 at the same time. See the flyer below.

The trek was presumably set to be announced in mid-January, around the same time Beyoncé postponed her “special announcement” due to the Los Angeles wildfires. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. The delay notably came just days after her BeyGOOD Foundation introduced the LA Fire Relief Fund with a $2.5 million donation.

It is also no coincidence that the tour announcement followed Beyoncé’s big night at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where she took home Album of the Year for COWBOY CARTER. The 27-song offering also clinched Country Album of the Year and its “II MOST WANTED” earned Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

If the voyage is anything like 2024’s Beyoncé Bowl, fans might get a chance to see Shaboozey, Post Malone, Tanner Adell and several others take the stage, too.