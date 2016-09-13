Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A-Town got a surprise worth remembering on Sunday (July 13). During the third Atlanta stop of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour,” JAY-Z joined the superstar onstage for a live performance of their Grammy Award-winning hit “Crazy In Love.”

Hov came out to deliver his final verse and ended the live rendition with a kiss from Beyoncé before jumping straight into “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” from The Black Album. “Everybody put one hand in the air,” he said, before cueing up the iconic opener moments later: “Allow me to re-introduce myself / My name is Hov, oh, H to the O-V.”

Beyoncé and JAY-Z previously performed “Crazy In Love” together during the trek’s final Paris show. Hov also treated fans at Stade de France to a rendition of “N**gas in Paris.”

The "Cowboy Carter Tour" itself has been a family affair from the very beginning. Blue Ivy typically takes the stage for a solo dance break during “Deja Vu,” before later returning with Rumi for “PROTECTOR.”

The “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” hitmaker made a triumphant return to her hometown of Houston for two nights at the end of June. During the first stop, however, the flying red car she usually rides in for “16 CARRIAGES” malfunctioned mid-air. Thankfully, Bey made it down safely, and the prop has since been swapped out for a golden horse.

Beyoncé has one more night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium before heading west to wrap up the “Cowboy Carter Tour” with back-to-back shows at Paradise, Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium on July 25 and 26.