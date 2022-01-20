Image Image Credit Brooke Sutton / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce at 2024 NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show and Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Both artists are nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 2025 Emmys.

Beyoncé’s ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ also received nominations for choreography, directing, and production design.

Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance is recognized for music direction and choreography.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are going head-to-head at the 2025 Emmy Awards. On Tuesday (July 15), nominations were announced, with the Beyoncé Bowl and Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show each scoring several nods.

Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show, which she co-directed with Alex Rudzinski last year, picked up nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special (Live). In both categories, she’ll be competing against Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, as well as The Oscars, SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert, and the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Additionally, Beyoncé Bowl choreographers Tyrik Patterson, Charm La’Donna, Christopher Grant, and Parris Goebel are up for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming. According to Deadline, they’re being recognized for the chart-topping “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’,” and “MY HOUSE.” Last but not least, the Netflix special also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

Interestingly enough, La’Donna is also competing against herself in the same choreography category, thanks to her work on Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performances of “HUMBLE.” and “Not Like Us.” The Compton rapper and music director Tony Russell landed another nomination for Outstanding Music Direction. By extension, JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Lamar’s own pgLang are all among this year’s nominees.

It’s worth noting that Lamar already has an Emmy win under his belt, and for almost exactly the same thing. In 2022, Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl halftime show, which featured Lamar alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem, took home Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Beyoncé, on the other hand, has garnered multiple nominations over the years, including nods for her Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show, visual album Lemonade, and Homecoming documentary on Netflix.