Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show was another moment for the books. On Wednesday (Dec. 25) evening, she treated fans to the very first live performance of COWBOY CARTER.

Fittingly, Beyoncé made her entrance on horseback before opening with “16 CARRIAGES,” one of two singles she teased the aforementioned album with. As the mother of three walked through the back of Houston’s NRG Stadium, she brought out Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer for a phenomenal cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird." Moments later, she reappeared at the center of the field in a sparkling bodysuit for “YA YA.”

Elsewhere, Shaboozey hit the stage with Beyoncé for “SPAGHETII,” followed by Post Malone joining her for “LEVII’S JEANS.” The latter two notably did their rendition of the track in front of a truck covered in patchwork denim. Arguably, some of the loudest cheers came when Blue Ivy joined her mom for "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," which made the pop icon the first Black woman to have a No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in February.

“I’m so honored to be in Texas right now,” Beyoncé said. “It’s only right we do ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ in Texas for the first time.” She eventually wrapped up the performance with a literal and figurative bang, being risen in the sky on a platform that draped with a “BANG” banner. Unfortunately, even her star power couldn’t help the Houston Texans, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens with a 31-2 finish.

Right after her halftime performance, though, Beyoncé posted a short teaser on social media. In the clip, she's seen waving the American flag while wearing her outfit from the show. It ended with the date Jan. 14, 2025, flashing onscreen, with many fans speculating about a potential tour or possibly visuals. Check it out below.