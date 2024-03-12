Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images, WWD / Contributor via Getty Images and Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Ye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Nov. 8), nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards were revealed, with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone taking the lead.

Beyoncé raked up a whopping 11 nods across categories like Album of the Year and Song of the Year, mostly for COWBOY CARTER and its lead single “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” Her “II MOST WANTED” with Miley Cyrus, “YA YA” and “16 CARRIAGES” are competing elsewhere.

To no surprise, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The Compton emcee also received nominations in the latter to sectors for his contributions to Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

Also in Best Rap Song are GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!,” Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “CARNIVAL” and “Asteroids” by Rapsody and Hit-Boy. Doechii, who's a first-timer for Grammy nods, is vying for Best New Artist alongside Shaboozey, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims and others.

As for the Best Rap Album category, Future and Metro’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU is competing against Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Common and Pete Rock’s The Auditorium Vol. 1, Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal and J. Cole’s Might Delete Later. Interestingly, the two last-mentioned projects were billed as mixtapes.

In June, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. more or less hinted that “Not Like Us” would be in the running despite its controversial nature. “Obviously, it’s a hot record. It’s amazing artistry,” he told TMZ. “You got an artist [who has] been nominated before, and [Lamar] has obviously been successful with the organization. I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be.”

“I think the voting members of the academy appreciate greatness,” Mason Jr. continued. Head over to the Grammys website to see a full list of the Hip Hop and R&B nominations.