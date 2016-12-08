Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé might not have struck gold at the People’s Choice Country Awards or the CMAs, but she still has a shot at the forthcoming 67th Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday (Oct. 2), The Hollywood Reporter shared that her COWBOY CARTER is vying for Best Country Album. According to the publication, the Recording Academy’s screening committee met last week to figure out which categories each song or project will compete in. First-round voting starts on Friday (Oct. 4) and runs until Oct. 15.

Nominees are expected to be revealed on Nov. 8, and final voting will take place between Dec. 12 and Jan. 3, 2025. As usual, the annual ceremony will be aired live in February of that year.

It’s worth mentioning that COWBOY CARTER would be Beyoncé’s first-ever country nomination since 2016’s “Daddy Lessons” was rejected by the committee. The aforementioned song, which served as an ode to the pop icon’s father, Mathew Knowles, paid homage to her Texan roots by using musical elements such as horns, hand claps, and acoustic guitar riffs.

THR also reported that Shaboozey could possibly be up against Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan for Best New Artist. The Virginia native currently has the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart with “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at 12 weeks. He got a major streaming boost after working on the COWBOY CARTER tracks “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET * HONEY * BUCKIIN’.”

“Thank you to Empire for being the best independent label partner any artist could ask for, and thank you, Beyoncé, you’re amazing,” Shaboozey said at the PCCAs. “I never would have thought in a million years that I’d be up here at the Grand Ole Opry accepting something like this. It’s a dream come true.”

The Lady Wrangler creator similarly voiced his support for Bey when she was snubbed by the CMAs.