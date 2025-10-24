Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images, Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Contributor via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Chlöe at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Halle says Beyoncé was “obsessed” with hearing her and Chlöe’s voices together again on “feel again.”

The track appears on Halle’s debut album, love?... or something like it.

The reunion track reflects the evolution of Chloe x Halle’s artistry and the continued influence of Beyoncé’s mentorship.

Halle’s new collaboration with Chlöe on her debut album, love?... or something like it, is Beyoncé-approved. On Thursday (Oct. 23), the “Angel” singer told Billboard’s Tetris Kelly that Queen Bey was “obsessed” with hearing their voices reunite on “feel again.”

Explaining how the record came together, Halle said, “I was like, ‘I cannot do this song without Chlöe. It would not feel right. I need to hear her on it.’” She went on to call her sister a “freakin’ cool musical genius” and revealed that she actually recorded her vocals in Lagos.

“She travels with her equipment. She can record a whole album from wherever she is because she brings all her s**t with her,” Halle continued, adding that Chlöe sent her “thousands of background [vocals] and verses” to choose from. When The Little Mermaid actress later played the track for Beyoncé, the pop icon loved it.

“I remember I played that one for [Beyoncé] too, and she was obsessed with hearing our voices again together,” Halle shared.

Beyoncé has obviously played a huge role in Halle and Chlöe’s rise, having signed the sisters to her Parkwood Entertainment label. Every one of their projects — from their group albums to their solo releases, including love?... or something like it — has been distributed through the “Partition” singer’s powerhouse imprint.

In her op-ed for Glamour, Halle reflected on the advice Beyoncé gave them after hearing some of their early music, which she described as “a melting pot of different influences and genres” at the time. “The work that you are doing is so spectacular,” she told them. “Don’t worry about trying to dumb yourself down. The world is gonna have to catch up to you.”

In addition to Chlöe, Halle’s love?... or something like it arrived with features from GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist, and H.E.R. Take a listen below.