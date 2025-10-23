Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing October 23, 2025 in Burbank, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Halle’s debut album is all about the ladies. On Thursday (Oct. 23), the singer explained to Billboard’s Tetris Kelly why she chose to feature only women on love? or something like it, which is expected to arrive on Friday (Oct. 24).

“I really wanted it to just be women when it came to this album,” Halle explained. “At least for the first drop because I feel like women, we understand each other, especially when it comes to love and heartbreak.”

She went on to note that many of her collaborators could relate to “experiencing love in the public eye” and facing endless opinions about what people “think you should be, should do, [and] should act like.” Joining Halle on the LP are her sister, Chlöe, along with H.E.R., Mariah the Scientist, and GloRilla.

Talking about her collaboration with GloRilla — who she joked people on X say looks like her “distant cousin” — Halle had nothing but kind words. “I love Glo,” she said. Moments later, the singer recalled sending her “Know Bout Me,” and to her surprise, GloRilla “immediately sent her verse back.” She added, “I was so surprised. I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’”

As for the Mariah-assisted “Alone,” the “Angel” singer said Mariah would often text her “really sweet things.” Halle explained, “We just kind of understand each other [and] what we were both going through. You know, I sent her a few [songs] and this was the one she really resonated with and wanted to be a part of.”

“When I heard her voice, I loved it, and it was really fun to add backgrounds to her voice and blend the two,” she continued. Halle also hinted at what fans can expect from her H.E.R. collaboration, “No Warning”: “It’s like violins and strings are lifting us up, but we’re saying trash, cool, crass things.”

love? or something like it is set to include many of Halle’s earlier singles, including “In Your Hands,” “Because I Love You,” “Braveface,” and “Back and Forth.” While we wait, see her trailer for the album below.