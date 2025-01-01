Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé just gave us something rare: a peek behind the product that dove straight into the heart of her hair story. In a new video posted on CÉCRED’s Instagram, she opened up about the inspiration behind one of her favorite products in the line, the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub. The message was personal, emotional, and deeply textured with history.

Clips of her as a child were woven into the video, soft frames of a young Bey with that familiar sparkle in her eye, but it was the salon chair moment that really hit. Hair out and salon cape on, she shared that she suffers from psoriasis and has struggled with a dry scalp for many years. “People talk about healthy hair, but it starts with a healthy scalp,” Bey said, looking straight into the camera.

And then there was the trip down memory lane -- the part that made this more than a promo. “One of my fondest memories growing up was my dad putting my medicine on my scalp,” she recalled. “It was like our little ritual. It was so sweet of my dad to do that.” It’s beautiful to know that, that’s where part of the inspiration for CÉCRED came from — a sacred moment between father and daughter.

The Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub goes deeper than exfoliation and clean roots. It’s about fostering legacy and love in our haircare. The Queen’s transparency with her hair journey could help break the silence around scalp conditions while spotlighting rituals that have always lived in Black households, from the kitchen sink to the salon chair.

No matter the industry the worldwide superstar enters, she centers education and authenticity – and that, among many other things, is what we love about Bey Bey.