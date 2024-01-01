Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The first of many drops between Beyoncé and Levi’s arrived on Monday (Sept. 30). The pair decided to rework some of its classic ads, starting off with a modern spin on the brand’s 1985 “Launderette” commercial featuring Nick Kamen.

In the clip, Beyoncé walked into a laundromat — blonde hair and all — before casually stripping down to a pair of Levi’s boxer briefs as everyone watched. Fittingly, “LEVII’S JEANS” from COWBOY CARTER played in the backdrop.

“For generations, originals, rebels, visionaries, and hard workers have made waves in our denim. Today, we add a new chapter to the story alongside a fellow trailblazer,” the label wrote in the description of its YouTube video.

"My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS' celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride. I am honored to work with Levi's to create quintessential American iconography,” Beyoncé said in a press statement. “Denim-on-denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength."

The partnership is slated to include various digital and print activations as well as exclusive products. For now, fans can shop Beyoncé’s wardrobe in the ad via Levi’s website. She wore the Essential Sporty T-Shirt in white and 501 '90s Women's Jeans.

Levi’s CMO Kenny Mitchell chimed in, “In collaboration with Beyoncé, we explore the power of reimagination through this campaign, helping us to connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand.”

Details on the upcoming releases are still under wraps. In the meantime, the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer has been keeping busy promoting her newly launched whisky company, SirDavis.