Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Christmas came early for the BeyHive. On Sunday (Nov. 17) night, Beyoncé announced that she’ll be taking the stage during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Dec. 25.

In partnership with Netflix’s first NFL Christmas Gameday live, Beyoncé will perform tracks from her latest album, COWBOY CARTER. She’s also bringing out a few special guests from the chart-topping project, but fans will have to wait until the halftime show to find out who.

The game itself is expected to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, just hours after the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a promotional clip Beyoncé shared to social media, soundtracked by “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” she’s shown standing on a rose-covered car before casually catching a football with one hand.

Beyoncé is, of course, all too familiar with the NFL. The pop icon’s husband, JAY-Z, launched a multi-year partnership with the league in 2019, and she herself headlined the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show in 2013. Then, in 2016, Coldplay brought her out for a rendition of “Formation.”

As Rap-Up reported earlier in the month, COWBOY CARTER is up for a whopping 11 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Records like “II MOST WANTED” with Miley Cyrus, “YA YA,” “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES” are competing across several categories.

The album, which initially dropped in March, arrived with additional contributions from Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and several other Black country acts. Post Malone, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton also landed on the 27-song body of work.

“Working on the music for COWBOY CARTER and launching this exciting new project [feels] nothing like prison, nor a burden. In fact, I only work on what liberates me,” she detailed to GQ.