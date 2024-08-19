Image Image Credit Ayisha Collins / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey

After landing Barack Obama’s 2024 summer playlist earlier in the month, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has scored another win. The track achieved its sixth nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as reported on Monday (Aug. 19).

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is now competing for the longest stay at No. 1, currently tied with Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen. Trailing behind the previously mentioned records are Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” and Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” at five and three weeks, respectively.

Shaboozey took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the track’s success by sharing a GIF of LeBron James. The accompanying visualizer also reached 100 million views on YouTube, which he reacted with “100M” alongside a bottle with a popping cork emoji.

As Rap-Up reported in July, the Virginia native became the first — and so far the only — Black man to top both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” appeared on his debut major-label album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, alongside other fan favorites like “My Fault” with Noah Cyrus, “Let It Burn,” and “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” featuring BigXthaPlug.

“It was really cool to bring my world to that space, bringing a genre of music that isn’t usually showcased at an event like that — coming out playing guitar with the choreography and the fiddle in the background,” Shaboozey told The Cut about performing the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at the 2024 BET Awards with J-Kwon, whose “Tipsy” was sampled on the track. “He gave me that stamp of approval for the song. So it was really a dream come true.”

In September, Shaboozey is expected to embark on his fall tour. It will begin in Minneapolis before making stops in cities like Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.