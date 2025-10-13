Image Image Credit Maury Phillips / Stringer via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BIA performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center and Cardi B performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 27, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

BIA believes including a Cardi B diss track would have taken away from the album’s message and her personal growth.

She emphasized that she could respond “any time,” but is prioritizing her long-term career goals.

The rapper considers the feud outdated and wants the focus to remain on her music and evolution.

When BIA’s long-awaited debut album, BIANCA, arrived last Friday (Oct. 10), many fans were left wondering why a response to Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty” wasn’t included. As it turns out, she had her reasons.

During Monday’s (Oct. 13) episode of “The Breakfast Club,” BIA explained that responding to Cardi would’ve been doing a “disservice” to all the energy and care she poured into the 16-track project. “This isn’t even about her,” she told Charlamagne Tha God. “It’s not to say I don’t have a response, but... where I’m at right now, that was a year ago.”

“What am I going to do? Keep beefing with Pardison [Fontaine] over and over again?” she asked. Notably, BIA previously alleged that the rapper and songwriter, who’s credited on much of AM I THE DRAMA?, helped Cardi pen “Pretty & Petty.” The Massachusetts native also made it clear she could drop a response track “any time” she wants, whether that’s “six months from now, two weeks from now, [or] a year from now.”

“I would be doing a disservice to myself with everything I’ve put into this album [by] making it about her,” BIA explained. “There’s so much more importance to my message and what I’m here for than to rap beef.” See the full interview below.

Last year, the “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” rapper appeared to take shots at Cardi on Dreezy’s “B**ch Duh (Remix),” leading the Grammy-winning rapper to seemingly clap back on GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix).” The back-and-forth spilled onto social media before BIA fired off her own more direct diss track, “SUE MEEE?”

Their feud had pretty much cooled off until Cardi unloaded AM I THE DRAMA? in September. On “Pretty & Petty,” the soon-to-be mom of four took aim at BIA’s “melatonin flow” and claimed it’s been two years since she “put a number on the board.”

In her sit-down with HOT97’s Nessa Diab, BIA said that the diss didn’t faze her. “It's part of the game, you know?” she shared. “It doesn't really make me feel no type of way other than like... it's not true.”