Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt BigXthaPlug and Jimmy Kimmel Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Getting iced out by one of the musical guests is definitely a first for Jimmy Kimmel, and he’s got BigXthaPlug to thank. The rapper hit the stage on Tuesday night (April 23) to perform “The Largest” and “Mmhmm” off his sophomore album, TAKE CARE.

“The man who gave me this beautiful piece of jewelry,” Kimmel said while introducing the Dallas native and holding a vinyl of the aforementioned project. From there, BigXthaPlug led into a medley of his country-rap hits with the help of a live band, followed by him thanking everyone in attendance. “Jimmy Kimmel. BigXthaPlug. I appreciate y’all,” he said.

In a backstage video, fans got to see the moment the Hip Hop powerhouse actually gifted Kimmel the Texas-shaped chain. “I come bearing gifts as always. We’re twinning. I have one as well,” he said. The late-night talk show host joked, “People do tell me we look like twins,” before adding, “I feel like a princess.”

For those unfamiliar, the pendant is a nod to BigXthaPlug’s 2022 breakout single, “Texas.” The artwork features a Dallas Mavericks jersey, a cup of lean (or purple drank, as Texans say), swangas jutting from a lowrider and the Lone Star State’s signature longhorn.

“If you go look at the cover, this is identical,” BigXthaPlug said of The Ice Champ piece during GQ’s “On the Rocks.” He continued, “The man did his big one, for sure. This [is] my artist piece, I feel like.” The pendant itself ran him a staggering $60,000, while the chain was $30,000. The artist emphasized, “I like performing in that one the most.”

In terms of music, the deluxe version of TAKE CARE arrived in January with three additional songs: “Holy Ground” with Jessie Murph, “Life of a Boss” and “Comes & Goes” with Tommy Newport. Then, in April, he and Bailey Zimmerman teamed up for “All The Way,” which, at the time of reporting, is closing in on 10 million YouTube views.