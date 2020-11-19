Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion hardly needs an introduction. She made hers with “Big Ole Freak” and hasn't let up on being one of Hip Hop’s leading ladies ever since. Musically and visually, she’s always understood the power of presentation. From magazine covers to red carpets, the Houston native keeps reminding the world why we can’t get enough of her “sassy, moody, nasty” energy, be it on 2020's Good News or her third studio album, MEGAN.

On top of that, Megan has given the internet plenty to talk about at award shows and maybe even more so on her Instagram. In the name of all things sexy and savage (pun very much intended), Rap-Up rounded up 14 of the Houston rapper’s hottest moments. Take a look below.

1. The “BOA” Music Video

The Grammy Award winner slithered into her MEGAN era, with one of many pre-release offerings: “BOA.” Portraying a cold-blooded siren from a fictional video game titled “Curse of the Serpent Woman,” the rapper leaned into sci-fi fantasy wearing nothing but a latex hood and thigh-high boots. It’s certainly one of her and director Daniel Iglesias Jr.’s more creative moments.

2. Making History With Her Sports Illustrated Cover

Can we get some commotion for Megan being the first rapper to cover Sports Illustrated? “I manifested it,” the “Bigger in Texas” creator said about being featured front and center in the magazine’s August 2021 swimsuit issue. The moment reminded the world that the rap game’s Hot Girl is also a cover star, and she knows her angles better than most.

3. Hosting The 2024 VMAs

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Megan wore seven looks during her time hosting the 2024 Video Music Awards, one of which had her covered in a whopping 120,000 Swarovski crystals. Her take on the naked dress trend came in the form of a semi-sheer, strapless number. For anyone wondering, yes, she took home two awards that night: Best Trending Video for “Mamushi” and Best Art Direction for “BOA.”

4. Breaking The Internet With Cardi B

Cardi B and Megan literally broke the internet the night that “WAP” dropped, with social media writing think pieces and love letters in the days that followed. The track unsurprisingly went No. 1 on the Hot 100 for four weeks, all while delivering some of the sexiest visuals in either of their careers. Megan, in particular, gave the internet a moment to talk about in a white tiger bodysuit. Not to mention, she delivered bars like, “Big D stand for big demeanor / I could make ya bust before I ever meet ya.”

5. Going Bare For Woman’s Health Magazine

The “Savage” hitmaker stripped down — both literally and emotionally — for one of her most vulnerable interviews of 2024. She opened up about mental health, how fitness has helped her stay grounded, and even shared tips on getting “strong legs” just like hers, among plenty of other topics. Of course, fans flooded the comments with praise and a few pressing questions, with the biggest one being: What’s her routine, and how do we sign up?

6. Setting Off The “Wanna Be” Challenge

“Wanna Be,” which Rap-Up ranked as one of GloRilla’s best songs in 2025, marked the Memphis talent's first collaboration with Megan. The two did not disappoint. In addition to the “Pretty Boy Swag” sample and Justin Bieber look-alike in its visual companion, they also took over the internet with the “Wanna Be” challenge. Megan set it off with a jaw-dropping video of her twerking, and soon enough, Latto, Natalie Nunn, Asianae and more got in on the action, too.

7. The “Mamushi” Music Video

Megan had all the girls on TikTok chanting, “I get money, I'm a star, star, star…” after “Mamushi” dropped as part of MEGAN in June 2024. The track’s accompanying video, which she and Yuki Chiba filmed in Japan, had a little bit of everything: the Texas phenom turning into a massive snake, undressing at a spa and running through the viral choreography. It should come as absolutely no surprise that the record climbed to No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart later that year.

8. Her Birthday Bikini Dump

The 2019 XXL Freshman is the undisputed queen of bikini photos — something she reminded everyone of just a week after turning 30. “I’ve been enjoying life,” the Aquarius queen wrote on Instagram. “I’m sitting on so many pictures, but here’s a birthday dump.” Naturally, celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Baby Tate and pretty much all of her millions of followers were left in awe — some more than others, judging by the comments section.

9. GQ’s 2023 Men Of The Year Event

GQ’s Men of the Year is, much like the name suggests, technically meant to honor the guys, but when women like Megan step out onto the carpet, it’s admittedly hard to focus on anyone else. At the 2023 event, she wore a sheer brown dress from Salih Balta. It came with a plunging neckline, waist cutouts and an open back, all of which looked perfect on a figure like hers.

10. Vanity Fair’s 2025 Oscars After-Party

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Megan (almost) let the girls out during Vanity Fair’s 2025 Oscars after-party. She arrived in an olive green gown with a feathered bust, which, by the way, was completely open. The rapper accessorized with a few rings and a pair of matching pasties.

11. Announcing Chicas Divertidas

Megan’s long-anticipated entry into the wine and spirits industry came in the form of Chicas Divertidas. The tequila line launched with two very exciting offerings: Blanco and Reposado. Among the many looks she debuted around its rollout — which included her dressed as a showgirl and wearing a bikini featuring the brand’s dagger-pierced heart — the “HISS” hitmaker also popped out in a Burlesque costume. As seen above, it included a red halter top, high-cut bottoms and a matching top hat. If Chicas Divertidas is “one-of-a-kind smooth AF,” then so is she.

12. The “Big Ole Freak” Music Video

Tina Snow arguably doesn’t get enough credit for housing early hits like “Freak Nasty” and “Big Ole Freak,” the latter of which saw Megan straddling a pool float and “goin' brazy, brazy” in its visual. The video obviously lacked the large-scale production of some of her later works, but that didn’t stop her from becoming the superstar she is today.

13. Dressing As Pinhead For Hottieween

The Hot Girl Production founder’s cosplay and Halloween looks always eat, whether she’s dressing up as DC Comics’ Starfire or going full Greta from the Gremlins. In 2021, she took on Pinhead from Hellraiser, though in true Megan fashion, it was a dangerously sexy version we’d happily die at the hands of. She wore a black dominatrix-inspired bodysuit with matching knee-high boots and captioned the Instagram post, “Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentleman, I am pain.”

14. The Star-Studded “Body” Music Video

Megan wanted to celebrate “all body shapes” with the visual effort for “Body,” so she enlisted some of Hollywood, Hip Hop and the internet’s most beautiful women to help. Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, Asian Doll, Maliibu Miitch, Bernice Burgos and more made cameos in the Colin Tilley-directed cut. Meanwhile, the rapper put her “curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist” self to work in a number of all-black outfits.