Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Billie Eilish and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Billie Eilish “literally thought” it was AI when she heard Rihanna named her as a dream collaborator. In a cover story for Complex published on Thursday (Dec. 5), the Happier Than Ever singer shared her admiration for the “Umbrella” artist, whom she described as an “idol.”

“She's the greatest of all time,” Eilish shared with the outlet. “She's my complete dream collab. I don't even answer that question when people are like, ‘Who would you like to collab with?’ But I always think Rihanna. I'm not going to say that, though!”

She continued, “Why would I say that? It's not real. I would think, like, ‘She probably doesn't even like me.’ I've never heard from her and I've never had any interaction with her, so why would I have ever even thought about it?” Eilish jokingly added that someone like Rihanna probably never hears “No”: “I’ll literally do anything you want.”

During an interview with Access Hollywood in October, Rihanna was asked about her dream collaborator, to which she responded, “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She’s so good”

Should the team-up actually happen, when fans might hear it is still up in the air. Eilish debuted her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, in May. Joined by “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and “WILDFLOWER,” the 10-song collection landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rihanna is in a league of her own, especially since her last body of work, ANTI, came out in 2016. The LP, which debuted at No. 1 and hasn’t left the chart since, included hits like the SZA-assisted “Consideration,” “Work” with Drake, “Needed Me,” and “Love On The Brain.” Luckily, the Bajan songstress has done a slew of features over the years, including N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon,” DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY.”